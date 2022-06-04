Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd. Police Inspector D. F. Pace says shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. No arrests have been made but two weapons were recovered. The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.