Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a volcano southeast of Manila has spewed ash and steam about half a mile into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion that scattered ash in nearby villages and alarmed residents. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level at Mount Bulusan following the 17-minute blast Sunday but added there was no sign of an impending major eruption. The volcano, one of the country’s most active, has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years. The volcanology institute asked people to stay away from a 2.4-mile permanent danger zone. Ashfalls hit at least seven villages, where jittery residents were asked to stay indoors.