North Korea launches 8 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast, South Korea says

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles were launched from the Sunan area, near the North Korean capital Pyongyang, into waters east of the Korean peninsula between 9:08 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. local time in Seoul on Sunday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea’s national security chief Kim Sung-han will hold a meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee to discuss the launch, the presidential office said.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed a launch in a tweet, saying that North Korea launched a “possible ballistic missile” on Sunday. It said it will inform the public as soon as more information is available.

The missile marks the 17th launch by North Korea this year. The last, on May 25, came just as US President Joe Biden had concluded his trip to Asia and was returning back to the United States.

In response to Sunday’s launch, the South Korean military strengthened its surveillance and is “closely cooperating and maintaining full readiness posture with the US,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

This is a developing story. More to come.

