Na resigns as tour member after signing up for Saudi league

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Na is on his way to London for the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational. His first order of business was to resign as a PGA Tour member. A person familiar with the decisions tells The Associated Press six players who are going to Greg Norman’s rival league have resigned their memberships. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the other players have not announced their decisions. Na is the first to do it publicly. One reason might be to avoid suspension. Still to be determined is whether the U.S. Open or British Open will allow those who join the new league to play.