Moore, Auburn top Florida State 21-7 for berth in title game

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Brody Moore went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs and Auburn set its season high for runs in a 21-7 win over Florida State to clinch a spot in the Auburn Regional final. Auburn (39-19), the No. 13 national seed, plays the winner a loser-out game between Florida State (34-24) and UCLA. Moore walked to lead off the second inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Bello to make it 1-0 and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Brooks Carlson hit a two-run homer in the third and Auburn blew the game open with a seven-run fourth inning that made it 14-1. Treyton Rank had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, for Florida State.