Maxwell’s 3-hitter leads Oklahoma St. past Florida in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kelly Maxwell threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and No. 7 seed Oklahoma State defeated No. 14 Florida 2-0 to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Chyenne Factor had two hits and knocked in a run for the Cowgirls. It was quite a day for the Big 12. No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated fellow Big 12 member Texas in the early game to advance to the semifinals. Florida will plays No. 5 UCLA in an elimination game on Sunday.