High-speed train derailment in China kills 1, injures 8

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state broadcaster says the driver of a high-speed train was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed after hitting a mudslide. The accident occurred midmorning Saturday as the train was entering a tunnel in the inland southern province of Guizhou while traveling to the coastal business center of Guangzhou. Those injured were in stable condition and the other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely, CCTV said. The cause of the accident was under investigation. Landslides have become common in the region from a combination of heavy precipitation and the development of infrastructure in mountainous areas.