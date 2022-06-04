Former Vandy star Kumar Rocker back on the mound in minors

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Former Vanderbilt ace right-hander Kumar Rocker returned to the mound with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Class A Frontier League. Drafted 10th overall last year by the New York Mets, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement before the August deadline because of Mets’ concerns over Rocker’s right arm. He chose to train instead of return to school and signed a minor league contract last month that will allow him to see live action before entering the MLB draft again in July. Rocker struck out six, did not walk a batter, and allowed a two-run homer, throwing 60 pitches before leaving after four innings.