Epsom Derby favorite Desert Crown strolls to win

EPSOM, England (AP) — Desert Crown strolled to victory in the Epsom Derby and gave owner Michael Stoute his sixth win in the British Classic. He won by two and a half lengths from 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal. Westover was third. Desert Crown was posted wide in mid-field in the early stages as jockey Richard Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favorite in the ideal position. But his class soon saw him tracking the Aidan O’Brien-trained trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows. The race was put to bed shortly into the home straight, when Kingscote allowed his mount to stride to the front and lap up the adulation of the sell-out crowd.