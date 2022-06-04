At least 15 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh has left at least 15 people dead and more than 100 others wounded, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control. The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The depot is located in Chittagong, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka. Elias Chowdhury, the area’s civil surgeon, said the death toll could still rise further.