Reno police seek gunman who fired shots at city hall

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police are searching for a gunman who shot at the outside of city hall.

Police say the driver of a passenger car fired at least five rounds at the downtown building across the street from the Truckee River at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the vehicle appears to be a light colored — possibly silver — Nissan four-door sedan. They say the driver’s side door handle appears to be damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.