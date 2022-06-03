Ko surges, 3 shots back of Lee, Harigae at U.S. Women’s Open

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Jin Young Ko never seems to stress. Nor does she let up. The world’s No. 1 player vaulted into contention for a third major championship Friday, playing the final five holes in 3 under to pull within three shots of second-round Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae at the U.S. Women’s Open. Harigae and Lee were at 9-under 133 at Pine Needles. Lee shot a 5-under 66, and Harigae had a 69. Three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist and Hye-Jin Choi, who shot a 64 to come within a shot of matching the lowest round in the event’s history, were 7 under. Ko was tied for fifth at 6 under with amateur Ingrid Lindblad. Ko shot 67, and Lindblad had a 71.