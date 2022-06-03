Garlick, Miranda 2 HRs each, Twins end Jays’ win streak at 8

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Garlick and José Miranda each hit two home runs, Byron Buxton also went deep and the Minnesota Twins beat the Blue Jays 9-3, snapping Toronto’s winning streak at eight. Jharel Cotton and four fellow relievers combined for six innings of no-hit relief behind right-hander Chi Chi González as the Twins ended a three-game slump. Minnesota had lost seven of its previous 10. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both hit solo homers but the Blue Jays lost for the fourth time in 16 games.