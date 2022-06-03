FCA US pleads guilty to cheating in diesel emission tests

DETROIT (AP) — FCA US has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a scheme to deceive regulators about diesel emission systems on 101,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks. FCA agreed to pay a $96.1 million fine and give up an additional $203.5 million. Engineers were accused of using software tricks and taking other steps to meet U.S. emission standards while marketing the vehicles as “clean EcoDiesel.” The vehicles were diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. FCA US was formerly known as Chrysler Group and now is part of Stellantis.