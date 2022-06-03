Colombia tells Mexican leader to butt out of president race

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has claimed the leftist candidate in Colombia’s presidential race faces “a dirty war” by “conservatives,” leading the Colombian government to tell President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to stay out of its domestic politics. López Obrador makes a big point of saying he doesn’t interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and has used that as an excuse to avoid criticizing non-democratic regimes like Nicaragua and Cuba. But on Friday López Obrador blasted the opposition to front-running presidential candidate, the leftist Gustavo Petro. López Obrador said Petro faces a scare campaign, trying to depict him as dangerous.