BOLO: Missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen at 11:10 a.m. in San Jose.

Bill Truong is listed at 5'6, weighing 140 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on S White Road and Florence Avenue.

Truong is believed to be on foot and wearing a yellow and brown shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe, and black shoes.

If you see him call 9-1-1.