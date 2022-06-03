100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine

By LYNN BERRY

Associated Press

When Russia invaded Ukraine, no one knew how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would respond. The 44-year-old who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into his nation’s presidency now faced an invasion by Russia’s giant army. His response has turned out to be forceful — and compellingly public — in leading his country’s unexpectedly fierce resistance. Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far – one for each day of the war — nightly reminders that he has not fled and that Ukraine has indeed survived.