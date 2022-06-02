Steelers will have to fix leaky run defense without Tuitt

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to fix the NFL’s worst rush defense without Stephon Tuitt. The veteran defensive end’s retirement at age 29 means the Steelers will have to rely on a familiar cast to correct one of the team’s biggest issues last season. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward says he understands Tuitt’s decision and is happy his friend is at peace. Heyward is also optimistic veteran Tyson Alualu will be at 100% after missing most of last season with an ankle injury. Heyward says the defensive line is a “great group of guys” and it’s his job to make sure they improve as a unit.