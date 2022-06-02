Immersed in crisis, Peru neglects Amazon’s destruction

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE

The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Peru has descended into one of the worst political crises in its history and protection of its Amazon rainforest is failing, according to a report published today. Peru is home to the second-largest portion of the Amazon rainforest after Brazil. The country had pledged to stop deforestation by 2021. The Peruvian Amazon is massive — larger than Ukraine. It holds the headwaters of the Amazon river and is a transition zone between the Andes mountains and the rainforest lowlands, rich with variation in microclimate and ecology. Last year ranked as the sixth highest on record for deforestation, according to Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project, MAAP.