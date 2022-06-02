‘Grit, grace and glory’: New Zealand marks queen’s jubilee

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II once asked why the New Zealand men’s cricket team had picked a 17-year-old for the starting lineup. “Is this a case of absolute confidence or sheer desperation?” the British monarch wondered. The conversation was recalled by the former secretary-general of the Commonwealth during a speech at a New Zealand church service marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Don McKinnon said the question showed the queen’s broad interests, whether it be in horses, sports or the stories of the thousands of people she met. Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated in Britain and Commonwealth countries over several days.