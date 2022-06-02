Graffiti found saying “Leave Homeless Alone!!” in Santa Cruz multi-vehicle fire
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Several vehicles were found burning at Harvey West Park on 300 Evergreen Street Thursday morning around 1:37 a.m., said the Santa Cruz Fire Department.
Two fuel tanks ruptured from the burning cars and crews forced open the gate to deploy hose lines to extinguish the fire that was endangering other cars in the lot and nearby structures.
Firefighters said they had the fire contained in 35 minutes with the use of four companies and 15 firefighters on scene. Six total cars were burned in the fire.
There are no injuries reported and the Scotts Valley Hazardous Materials Unit confirms that there is no accumulation of hazardous fuel in the creek adjacent to the lot.
Santa Cruz Police and Fire Department said the fire is suspicious and there is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.
The estimated loss in the fire is $300,000, said Santa Cruz Fire.
This egregious incident is an attack on the City and on our employees who work hard every single day. Our first priority is our employees’ safety, and we are working with the Parks team to ensure they receive any support they need.
At a time when the City is making unprecedented investments in homelessness response, this incident was intended to weaken our resolve. Despite this setback, we will stay the course in our work to help improve the lives of unhoused individuals and of all residents in the City of Santa Cruz.
Our Police Department has begun its investigation, and once concluded we will pursue prosecuting the responsible party to the fullest extent of the law.
Please be in touch with any questions.Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Fuffaker
