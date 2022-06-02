Graffiti found saying “Leave Homeless Alone!!” in Santa Cruz multi-vehicle fire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Several vehicles were found burning at Harvey West Park on 300 Evergreen Street Thursday morning around 1:37 a.m., said the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

Two fuel tanks ruptured from the burning cars and crews forced open the gate to deploy hose lines to extinguish the fire that was endangering other cars in the lot and nearby structures.

Firefighters said they had the fire contained in 35 minutes with the use of four companies and 15 firefighters on scene. Six total cars were burned in the fire.

There are no injuries reported and the Scotts Valley Hazardous Materials Unit confirms that there is no accumulation of hazardous fuel in the creek adjacent to the lot.

Santa Cruz Police and Fire Department said the fire is suspicious and there is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

The estimated loss in the fire is $300,000, said Santa Cruz Fire.