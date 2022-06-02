German prosecutors drop probe of far-right ‘KKK’ group

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have closed an investigation of people suspected of founding a far-right group calling itself the National Socialist Knights of the Ku Klux Klan Deutschland. Stuttgart prosecutors said Thursday that they were unable to establish with sufficient certainty after more than three years that the group’s aim was to commit crimes. Fifty-seven people had been under investigation. In January 2019, authorities conducted raids on suspected members in several parts of Germany and seized more than 100 weapons, including air guns, swords, machetes and knives. They said at the time that the people under investigation were suspected of glorifying Nazism. It’s not clear if the alleged group is still active.