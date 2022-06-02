Florida Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to congressional map backed by DeSantis

By Steve Contorno, CNN

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take up a challenge to the state’s new congressional map, making it increasingly likely that elections this year will be conducted under the aggressively partisan congressional boundaries championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

