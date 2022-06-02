EXPLAINER: Can Pa. GOP candidate make voters re-register?

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Republican Doug Mastriano is elected governor of Pennsylvania, the state could become a test case for his idea to wipe its voter rolls clean and make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. Mastriano has repeatedly raised the idea on the campaign trail, both before he won Pennsylvania’s Republican nomination for governor and since. It’s an idea legal scholars say flatly violates federal law and is a throwback to laws designed by white people in past eras to keep Black people or newer European immigrants from voting. Still, if it went forward it could present massive administrative headaches and reshape the electorate in the presidential battleground state.