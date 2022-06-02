Buescher to miss Gateway after positive COVID-19 test

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup race Sunday in the St. Louis area. RFK Racing said Thursday that Truck Series regular Zane Smith will replace Buescher in the No. 17 Ford at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Buescher is 21st in the points standings and still in contention for a playoff berth. RFK said Buescher expects to be back in the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Smith will be making his Cup Series debut.