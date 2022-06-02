Amazon ‘obstructing’ House probe into warehouse collapse

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are accusing Amazon of “obstructing” their investigation into the company’s labor practices during severe weather events. Amazon’s policies have been under more scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a company warehouse last year in Edwardsville, Illinois. Regulators have found that while Amazon’s Edwardsville facility met minimal federal safety requirements for storm sheltering, it still had other safety risks. In March, the committee launched an investigation to find out how the company handled the incident and other disasters. But the letter signed by the committee chairwoman said Amazon has not handed over key documents.