What’s in the latest US military package to Ukraine

By BEN FOX and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the war in Ukraine evolves, so do the needs of the Ukraine military. That’s the case U.S. officials are making as they explain the decision to include a mobile rocket-launching system to help the Ukrainians against the Russian assault in the country’s east. In the initial phase of the invasion, Ukraine relied on anti-tank and anti-armor weapons to repel what many thought would be a quick assault on Russia’s smaller neighbor. But it’s now turned into a grinding artillery battle that could go on for months and will require different types of weapons systems.