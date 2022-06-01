US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Transportation Department is making it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration. The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday. Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.”