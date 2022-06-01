UN chief worries Ukraine war overshadowing climate fight

By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the war in Ukraine is diverting attention away from climate change, while at the same time showcasing the world’s “suicidal” dependence on fossil fuels. Speaking ahead of an environmental conference in Stockholm, Guterres said the scale of the conflict has “inevitably” shifted the focus from other issues, including efforts to halt the global temperature rise. He said the sense of urgency in the debate on climate has suffered as a result of the war in Ukraine but has also demonstrated how “fragile is the world in its dependence on fossil fuels.”