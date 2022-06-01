Transgender athlete ban challenged in Utah lawsuit

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A ban on transgender athletes playing on girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court in Utah, one of more than a dozen states that have passed similar bans over the last two years. Two anonymous families who sued Tuesday said the ban wrongly keeps their children from playing the sports they love with their friends. Similar suits have been filed in states like Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana. Utah’s ban is part of a wave of similar legislation in statehouses around the country. Supporters say transgender athletes can have a physical advantage in girls’ sports. Still, there have been almost no cases of potential competitive advantages in K-12 sports in states passing bans, including Utah.