Spanish dramatist Juan Mayorga wins Asturias prize

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Juan Mayorga, one of Spain’s most popular and respected playwrights, has won this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for literature. The Madrid-born dramatist is the author of several dozen plays and versions of classical theater pieces. He has won several awards for his work, including Spain’s National Theater prize in 2007 and a number of Spain’s Max awards for the performing arts. His play “El Chico de la última fila” (“The boy in the back row”) was made into a prize-winning film titled “Dans la maison” (“In the house”) by French director François Ozon. The 50,000-euro award ($52,600) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication and science and sports that are handed out annually by the foundation.