Russia cutting off natural gas to Denmark, company says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s largest energy company says Russia is cutting off its gas supply as of Wednesday because it refused to pay in rubles. The move is the latest escalation over European energy amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland, Bulgaria and the Netherlands for refusing a demand to pay in rubles. Danish energy company Ørsted said it still expected to be able to serve its customers. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in the wake of Western sanctions over the war that “unfriendly foreign buyers” needed to open two accounts with state-owned Gazprombank, one to pay in euros and dollars as specified in contracts and another in rubles.