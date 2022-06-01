Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 1 in West Bank raids

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian in the West Bank. The ministry identified the man as Ayman Mheisen, 29. The Israeli military said forces operating in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem were pelted with rocks and explosive devices. The troops responded with live fire, according to the military. Also Thursday, the military demolished the home of a Palestinian attacker who killed five people in March. The events come during a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence, where a spate of Palestinian attacks set off near-daily arrest raids by Israel in the West Bank.