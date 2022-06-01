Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and government members said they are “sad and sorry” for 2,700 Liverpool fans who had a ticket but couldn’t get into the stadium amid disorder and chaos at the Champions League final. Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 1-0 in Saturday’s game in Paris. French government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire said the issue has been discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Wednesday. She promised to “improve things” in view of future sports events, including the 2024 Olympics.