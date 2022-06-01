Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years says she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet. Journalist Cheng Lei was born in China and has Australian citizenship. She was first detained in August 2020 on suspicion of sharing state secrets. In March, she was tried in Beijing, with Australian diplomats denied permission to attend the proceedings. Since the trial, Chinese authorities have deferred announcing a verdict. Cheng, 46, had worked as a business journalist for Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network.