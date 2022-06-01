Harris calls water security a foreign policy priority

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. is safer if people in other countries have sufficient water to drink, grow food and safely dispose of sewage. She emphasized that water access is a foreign policy priority. The World Health Organization estimates that more than two billion people around the world live in “water stressed” countries, where demand for water exceeds supplies. Harris spoke at the White House on Wednesday to announce a plan to address global water security. The plan states that working toward water security will make the world more stable and secure.