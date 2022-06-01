France to give queen Republican Guard horse for her jubilee

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will make a present of a horse to Queen Elizabeth II, to mark the celebrations of her 70 years on the throne. The Elysee said Macron decided to give a 7-year-old grey horse belonging to the largely ceremonial French Republican Guard named Fabuleu de Maucour. The horse was trained to carry the standard-bearer of the Guard and recently paraded on the Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue. Macron will pay a formal homage to the Queen on Thursday during a flame rekindling ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe monument. He will lay a wreath at he Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in the presence of British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings.