Earthquake shakes China’s Sichuan province, damages houses

BEIJING (AP) — Houses were damaged and rail service partially suspended after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Wednesday in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. State media said three people were seriously injured. The quake struck in Lushan county about 65 miles southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, the China Earthquake Network Center said. The Sichuan fire department said more than 1,400 rescuers were headed to the area. China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.