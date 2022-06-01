Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox lead BET Awards nominations

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doja Cat could make the BET Awards her world later this month. The chart-topping performer scored six nominations at the show airing live on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Doja Cat is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration. Drake and Ari Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Taraji P. Henson will host the show for a second consecutive year.