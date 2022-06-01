Damian Lewis, Ian Rankin honored by queen on her jubilee

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Actor Damian Lewis and crime writer Ian Rankin are among hundreds of Britons honored by Queen Elizabeth II as she celebrates 70 years on the throne. “Homeland” star Lewis was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, in the annual Queen’s Birthday Honors List on Wednesday. Rankin received a knighthood and can call himself Sir Ian. Other famous names on the list include fashion designer Stella McCartney and author Salman Rushdie. But most recipients are little known outside their own communities. The list coincides with celebrations of the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee and many recipients reflect causes close to the monarch’s heart such as youth engagement, the environment and public service.