Coal ash workers’ case heard by Tennessee Supreme Court

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A contractor involved in cleaning up the nation’s worst coal ash spill says workers’ claims that they were sickened on the job should fall under a certain Tennessee law that limits legal challenges. The arguments came during a Wednesday hearing before the state’s Supreme Court. Workers claim they were sickened while cleaning up the Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston Fossil Plant spill in 2008. In 2018, a jury found that Jacobs’ actions were capable of making workers sick. A date has not been set for a trial to determine if the actions actually did make them sick.