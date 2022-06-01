Champions League final averages 2.76 million viewers in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final set a record for the largest audience to view the final in the U.S. on English-language television. Nielsen ratings show the game averaged 2.76 million viewers on CBS, surpassing the previous mark of 2.6 million for the 2011 final between Barcelona and Manchester United on Fox. It is also a 23% increase over last year’s final between Chelsea and Manchester City.