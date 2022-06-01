Athletes gearing up with world championships looming

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene, Oregon, is gearing up for international track and field’s biggest event outside the Olympics. The world championships are scheduled for July 15 through July 24 at Hayward Field in the city that’s home to the University of Oregon. Among the athletes hoping to do well is shot putter Ryan Crouser, an Oregon native and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Crouser set the world record at Hayward Field a year ago and is looking to break it this summer.