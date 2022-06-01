Anderlecht hires Mazzù from Union

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s most successful club Anderlecht has hired Felice Mazzù as its new coach to replace Vincent Kompany. Anderlecht won the last of its record 34 Belgian league titles in 2017 and hopes to get back to the top with Mazzù, who was recruited from local Brussels rival Union Saint-Gilloise. Under Mazzù, Union returned to the elite of Belgian soccer after 48 years and then secured a second-place finish behind Club Brugge. He was named Pro League coach of the season last week.