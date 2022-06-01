Afghans evacuated to Albania protest for faster move to US

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A group of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power last year have held a protest in Albania over the failure to expedite their move to the United States. A small group of families in a resort town located 45 miles northwest of Albania’s capital, Tirana, called on the U.S. to speed up the process of their transfer. Some women and children held posters reading, “We are forgotten.” Some 2,400 Afghans were evacuated to Albania in August and September 2021 and given temporary shelter. The Albanian government said at the time that it would house the evacuees for at least a year before they moved to the United States for final settlement.