US expected to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is expected to announce it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Ukrainian leaders have been begging for the critical weapons as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and escalate the war. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”