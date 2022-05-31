UK plans 1st Rwanda migrants flight, but challenge likely

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it plans to send a first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda in two weeks under a controversial deal with the east African country. But legal challenges mean it is far from certain whether the flight scheduled for June 14 will take place. The Home Office said it had begun sending formal “removal direction letters” to an unspecified number of people. The letters are the last administrative hurdle to the deportations, but people who receive them can challenge them in court. Britain plans to send migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The plan has been condemned by human rights groups and the U.N.