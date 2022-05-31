Trevisan reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Martina Trevisan has advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 28 by beating a hobbled Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 at the French Open. Trevisan will next face either Coco Gauff or Sloane Stephens. Trevisan missed a chance to win in straight sets after the 17th-seeded Canadian saved a match point and evened the second set at 5-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier. Trevisan then double-faulted twice in the tiebreaker. But Trevisan won the first seven points of the third set and broke twice en route to a 4-0 lead. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic play each other later.