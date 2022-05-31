Skip to Content
today at 6:20 PM
Published 5:39 PM

Towt Street elementary school out of lockdown, police on Del Monte Avenue

Calista Silva KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 31, 2022, at 5:47 p.m.-- Cesar E. Chavez Elementary told KION that it has been taken off lockdown.

A heavy Salinas Police presence has Del Monte Avenue closed from Galindo Street to North Sanborn Road.

No word yet on what they

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said that police activity near Cesar E. Chavez Elementary on Towt Street has forced the school to lockdown.

No other information has been given, but we will update you when more info is shared.

Ricardo Tovar

