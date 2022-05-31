Towt Street elementary school out of lockdown, police on Del Monte Avenue

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 31, 2022, at 5:47 p.m.-- Cesar E. Chavez Elementary told KION that it has been taken off lockdown.

A heavy Salinas Police presence has Del Monte Avenue closed from Galindo Street to North Sanborn Road.



There’s currently a heavy police presence on Del Monte Ave between Sanborn Rd and Galindo St in Salinas. I’m currently on scene working to get more information on what is happening. @KION546 pic.twitter.com/D2JgliUywG — Calista Silva (@SilvaPhotog) June 1, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said that police activity near Cesar E. Chavez Elementary on Towt Street has forced the school to lockdown.

No other information has been given, but we will update you when more info is shared.