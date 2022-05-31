One person dead in shooting near Del Monte Avenue and Sanborn Road in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 31, 2022, at 8:24 p.m.--Salinas Police said that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at the intersection of Del Monte and Sanborn at around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and died of their injuries. Police said they will not release any information on a suspect yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Breaking: Salinas Police have confirmed with me that a 29-year-old man has died in a shooting at the intersection of Sanborn Rd & Del Monte Ave. It happened around 2:30 p.m. This car was taken as evidence. https://t.co/6Q46CwI10B pic.twitter.com/t5vSMJnSEc — Ricardo Tovar (@rtovarg13) June 1, 2022

---

UPDATE MAY 31, 2022, at 6:25 p.m.-- Salinas Police have confirmed with KION that one person is dead following a shooting near Del Monte Avenue.

No further details were shared but our reporter on the scene said that investigators were on Kilbreth Avenue next to Nikys.

BREAKING: Salinas Police confirmed with @KION546 that one person is dead following a shooting near Del Monte Avenue in Salinas pic.twitter.com/RB6nUzn4Hk — Calista Silva (@SilvaPhotog) June 1, 2022

UPDATE MAY 31, 2022, at 5:47 p.m.-- Cesar E. Chavez Elementary told KION that it has been taken off lockdown.

A heavy Salinas Police presence has Del Monte Avenue closed from Galindo Street to North Sanborn Road.

No word yet on what they

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said that police activity near Cesar E. Chavez Elementary on Towt Street has forced the school to lockdown.

No other information has been given, but we will update you when more info is shared.